Israel’s security cabinet has approved a plan to legalise 19 settlements in the occupied West Bank, local media reported on Friday.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting held late on Thursday, when Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich presented the proposal to formalise 19 illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

Some of the sites are newly established, while others already exist and will now be granted formal status.

Among the settlements cited were Ganim and Kadim, which were evacuated in 2005 as part of Israel’s disengagement plan that also included the removal of settlements from Gaza, Channel 14 reported.

Channel 14 reported the decision marks a “full return” to settlements in the northern parts of the occupied West Bank, referring to the area by its biblical name, Judea and Samaria. The outlet described the move as a major shift in settlement policy and said it was driven by Smotrich.