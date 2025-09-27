TÜRKİYE
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Ankara says the Greek Cypriot administration has no right to act unilaterally as Turkish Cypriots protest a Norwegian ship’s “unauthorised” hydrocarbon activities south of the island.
Türkiye says the Greek Cypriot administration has no authority to make unilateral decisions affecting the Turkish Cypriot community. / Reuters
September 27, 2025

Türkiye has voiced strong support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after it protested the Greek Cypriot administration’s decision to allow a Norwegian-flagged vessel to carry out activities in contested waters south of the island.

On Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said the Greek Cypriot administration, which “represents only the Greek Cypriot people,” has no authority to make unilateral decisions affecting the Turkish Cypriot community. 

“The Turkish Cypriot people co-own the island,” Keceli wrote on social platform X, stressing that outside actors should encourage dialogue and cooperation instead of backing what he described as the Greek Cypriot side’s “intransigent stance.”

TRNC’s objection

Earlier Saturday, the TRNC Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the presence of the Norwegian-flagged vessel Ramform Hyperion, which it said was conducting “unauthorised activities” in hydrocarbon license zones assigned by the TRNC to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

“We protest the activities carried out by the vessel without the approval of the TRNC and the NAVTEX messages published by the Government of the Republic of Cyprus regarding these activities,” the ministry said.

The statement demanded the immediate suspension of the vessel’s operations and its departure from the disputed continental shelf, stressing that all foreign-flagged vessels must obtain approval from the TRNC before undertaking any activity in its maritime jurisdiction.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
