Türkiye has voiced strong support for the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) after it protested the Greek Cypriot administration’s decision to allow a Norwegian-flagged vessel to carry out activities in contested waters south of the island.

On Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oncu Keceli said the Greek Cypriot administration, which “represents only the Greek Cypriot people,” has no authority to make unilateral decisions affecting the Turkish Cypriot community.

“The Turkish Cypriot people co-own the island,” Keceli wrote on social platform X, stressing that outside actors should encourage dialogue and cooperation instead of backing what he described as the Greek Cypriot side’s “intransigent stance.”