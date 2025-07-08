South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has pushed back against the US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose additional tariffs on countries aligned with BRICS, warning against punishing nations pursuing peaceful cooperation.

“It cannot be that might should now be right,” Ramaphosa said on Monday during a press briefing in Rio de Janeiro. “There should never be vengeance or retribution against countries seeking cooperation and working to advance the interests of humanity.”

His comments came in response to Trump’s recent vow to introduce a 10 percent tariff on imports from countries that, in his words, “orient themselves along anti-American policies,” specifically referencing the BRICS economic bloc — comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — which has sought to expand its global influence.

‘BRICS is not a rival to UN or G20’

Ramaphosa dismissed the notion that BRICS is a threat to existing institutions, saying the bloc should be seen as one of several emerging centers of global power promoting development and good governance. “BRICS is not a rival to the UN or G20,” he said, calling the bloc’s latest joint declaration “a beautiful declaration” focused on global well-being.

He also confirmed that BRICS member states collectively condemned Israel’s “unilateral” strike on Iran and reiterated calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza to halt what he described as the “slaughter and genocide of the Palestinians.”

Reform the UN Security Council

Ramaphosa further emphasised the need for reform at the United Nations, particularly the Security Council, noting that calls from the Global South — especially Africa — are “gathering momentum.”