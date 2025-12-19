Russia and Ukraine have carried out another large-scale exchange of the bodies of fallen soldiers, implementing commitments reached during renewed peace talks in Istanbul earlier this year.
Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Friday that Moscow handed over the bodies of over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen, while Kiev returned the remains of 26 Russian soldiers.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War separately confirmed receiving the bodies of 1,003 Ukrainian troops, expressing gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its role in facilitating the transfer.
Humanitarian track agreed in Istanbul
The exchange marks one of the most significant handovers of remains since fighting began, highlighting the mounting toll of a war now well into its fourth year.
While the Ukrainian statement did not specify how many bodies were returned to Russia, both sides framed the operation as part of the humanitarian track agreed in Istanbul.
Moscow and Kiev have held three rounds of renewed talks in the Turkish city — on May 16, June 2, and July 23 — yielding major prisoner swaps and draft memorandums outlining their positions on a potential settlement.
Despite continued battlefield clashes, these humanitarian exchanges have remained one of the few areas of sustained cooperation.
The previous reported exchange of bodies between the two countries took place in November, underscoring how rare — and politically sensitive — such operations remain amid ongoing hostilities.