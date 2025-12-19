Russia and Ukraine have carried out another large-scale exchange of the bodies of fallen soldiers, implementing commitments reached during renewed peace talks in Istanbul earlier this year.

Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky said on Friday that Moscow handed over the bodies of over 1,000 Ukrainian servicemen, while Kiev returned the remains of 26 Russian soldiers.

Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War separately confirmed receiving the bodies of 1,003 Ukrainian troops, expressing gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for its role in facilitating the transfer.

Humanitarian track agreed in Istanbul