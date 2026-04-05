In the usually lively alleyways of Jerusalem's Old City, silence reigned on Easter on Sunday, with the holiday overshadowed by Israeli restrictions on access to the Holy Sepulchre, where the faithful commemorate Christ's crucifixion and resurrection.

On routes approaching the church, where Christians believe Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and rose from the dead, police at checkpoints screened a small number of worshippers allowed near the site.

All shops in the area were closed, heightening the sense of emptiness.

"Happy Easter," said the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, shortly after dawn as he entered the church surrounded by a modest group of clergy, according to AFP journalists at the site.

Outside, a few Catholics and Orthodox Christians tried to reach the church but were kept at a distance by security forces.

"How can you tell me I cannot go to church, it is unacceptable," said one Catholic from Tel Aviv who had attended Easter worship at the site in previous years.

Security has been stepped up in the Old City, located in occupied East Jerusalem and home to sites sacred to Muslims, Christians and Jews.

Israel has also imposed restrictions on large gatherings as a security precaution due to the constant threat of strikes during the ongoing US-Israel war on Iran.

"Here, inside this Sepulchre, we are not facing a symbol: we are facing a real emptiness," Cardinal Pizzaballa said at the Easter mass in the church.

"We are standing in the place where the stone was rolled away, yet we know all too well that many stones remain sealed around us.

"Too many tombs have been dug again by hatred, violence, and retaliation," he said to a small group of clergy.

On Palm Sunday, Cardinal Pizzaballa was prevented by Israeli police from entering the Holy Sepulchre for mass, provoking outrage, before Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered he be allowed in.

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‘Hard for all of us'

Most Palestinian Christians belong to the Orthodox faith, which celebrates Easter on April 12.