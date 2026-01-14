Geoeconomic confrontation has emerged as the most severe global risk over the next two years, underscoring a sharp rise in geopolitical and economic tensions in an increasingly competitive global order, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026.

Wednesday’s report ranked geoeconomic confrontation first in severity over the short term, followed by misinformation and disinformation, societal polarisation, extreme weather events and state-based armed conflict.

Cyber insecurity, inequality, erosion of human rights, pollution and involuntary migration also feature among the top 10 short-term risks.

Looking over a 10-year horizon, environmental threats dominate the risk landscape. Extreme weather events are ranked as the most severe long-term risk, followed by biodiversity loss, ecosystem collapse and critical change to Earth systems.

Misinformation and disinformation rank fourth, while adverse outcomes of artificial intelligence technologies place fifth in the long-term outlook.

The report reflected deep uncertainty among global leaders and experts. Half of the respondents surveyed expect a turbulent or stormy global outlook over the next two years, while only 1 percent anticipate calm conditions.

Over the next decade, 57 percent foresee a turbulent or stormy world.