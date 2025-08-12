INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Pakistan issues warning to India against any attempts to violate Indus Waters Treaty
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says India "cannot snatch even a single drop from Pakistan", warning that Islamabad will "teach them a lesson" if they attempt such a thing.
Pakistan issues warning to India against any attempts to violate Indus Waters Treaty
"If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget," Sharif says. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has issued a fresh warning to India against any attempt to stop the flow of water to the country in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT).

"I want to tell the enemy today that if you threaten to hold our water, then keep this in mind that you cannot snatch even a single drop from Pakistan," Sharif said on Tuesday at an event held in connection with the International Youth Day in Islamabad.

"If you attempt such a move, Pakistan will teach you a lesson you will never forget," he added.

There was no immediate reaction from India on Sharif's remarks, which came days after a decision by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague, which said India must "let flow" the waters of the western rivers for Pakistan's "unrestricted use" under the 1960 pact.

New Delhi, in April, held the World Bank-brokered IWT in abeyance following an attack in India-administered Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26, blaming it on Islamabad.

RECOMMENDED

Pakistan rejected the claims and said any attempt to suspend its water share would be considered an "act of war," noting the treaty could not be unilaterally suspended.

The two arch-rivals later engaged in four days of cross-border armed clashes in May, before US President Donald Trump brokered a ceasefire.

The South Asian neighbours have long argued over hydroelectric projects on the shared Indus River and its tributaries.

Pakistan says India's planned hydropower dams will cut flows on the river, which feeds 80 percent of its irrigated agriculture.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'
Somalia scraps UAE security, defence deals tied to key ports over sovereignty concerns
Turkish FM joins online talks on second phase of Gaza peace plan