Armenia and US reach civil nuclear deal as Vance visits South Caucasus
Deal allows up to $5 billion in initial US exports to Armenia, plus an additional $4 billion in longer-term fuel and maintenance contracts, says US Vice President JD Vance.
Vice President JD Vance is in Armenia, a country no sitting US president or vice president has visited before. / Reuters
February 9, 2026

Armenia and the United States have agreed to cooperate in the civil nuclear sector as Washington sought to bolster ties with a former close ally of Russia, months after Washington brokered a peace agreement in the South Caucasus.

Monday’s statement on the nuclear sector deal was signed by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a two-day visit to the country.

The two said they had completed negotiations on what is known as a 123 Agreement, which allows the US to legally licence nuclear technology and equipment to other countries.

The agreement will allow up to $5 billion in initial US exports to Armenia, plus an additional $4 billion in longer-term fuel and maintenance contracts, Vance said.

"This agreement will open a new chapter in the deepening energy partnership between Armenia and the United States," Pashinyan said at a joint press conference with Vance.

Blow to Russia?

Long heavily dependent on Russia and Iran for its energy supplies, Armenia is now reviewing proposals from US, Russian, Chinese, French and South Korean companies to construct a new nuclear reactor to replace its sole, ageing Soviet-built nuclear power plant, Metsamor.

No choice has yet been made, but Monday's announcement paves the way for an American project to be selected.

That would deal a blow to Russia, which traditionally has viewed the South Caucasus as its sphere of influence but whose clout there has diminished.

Vance's visit comes just six months after the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders signed an agreement at the White House seen as the first step towards peace after nearly 40 years of war.

Vance was also seeking to advance the "Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)," a proposed 43-kilometre corridor that would run across southern Armenia and give Azerbaijan a direct route to its exclave of Nakhchivan.

"We're not just making peace for Armenia," Vance said.

"We're also creating real prosperity for Armenia and the United States together."

He is set to visit Azerbaijan on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the White House.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
