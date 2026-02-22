Sudan called Uganda's reception of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, “a blatant disregard for the crimes of genocide.”

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni met with Dagalo on Sunday at the presidential palace in Entebbe.

This reception “is an unprecedented step that contradicts Uganda's commitments to good neighborliness, at a time when innocent lives are being lost," the Sudanese Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Atrocities committed by the terrorist militia (RSF) have been documented by the international community and condemned by regional organisations to which Uganda belongs, such as the African Union," it added.

The ministry condemned Dagalo’s reception in Uganda as “a step that disregards the most basic human values and ignores the scale of the crimes committed against Sudanese citizens.”

“It also violates the laws governing relations between member states of regional and international organisations and constitutes support for rebel forces against a legitimate, internationally recognised government."

Kampala accused of backing rebels