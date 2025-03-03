WAR ON GAZA
Israeli drone strikes kill multiple Palestinians, violating the ceasefire
Violence flared in Gaza as Israeli aerial attacks killed two Palestinians and injured three.
Palestinians walk past the rubble of buildings, In Khan Younis / Reuters
March 3, 2025

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured by Israeli army fire in southern Gaza on Monday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement, medics said.

A medical source said two people lost their lives in a drone strike in central Rafah city in southern Gaza.

Three more people were injured when a missile attack in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medics said.

The Israeli army escalated its attacks across Gaza since Sunday, shortly after the expiry of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Four Palestinians were killed in similar Israeli attacks in Gaza on Sunday.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza on Sunday as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu refused to start negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire deal.

The agreement has halted Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,380 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.

SOURCE:AA
