Russia, China slam Trump's tariff threat targeting BRICS allies
Beijing pushed back on threats of additional US tariffs on nations “aligning” with the BRICS, saying there “are no winners” in trade wars.
The BRICS gathering includes Israel's arch foe Iran, but also nations like Russia and China, which have ties with Tehran. / AP
July 7, 2025

US President Donald Trump has threatened to impose a 10 percent tariff on countries aligning themselves with the BRICS group’s “anti-American policies,” prompting strong pushback from Russia and China, who insist that BRICS is a cooperative alliance, not a bloc targeting other nations.

The Kremlin said on Monday that the BRICS group of nations had never been working to undermine other countries after Trump’s threat.

Trump made the comments as BRICS leaders kicked off a summit in Brazil on Sunday.

“There will be no exceptions to this policy," he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Asked about Trump's remarks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Kremlin had taken note of them.

"We have indeed seen such statements by President Trump, but it is very important to note here that the uniqueness of a group like BRICS is that it is a group of countries that share common approaches and a common worldview on how to cooperate based on their own interests," said Peskov.

"And this cooperation within BRICS has never been and will never be directed against any third countries."

China slams Trump’s threat

Meanwhile, China on Monday also pushed back on threats of “additional” US tariffs on nations “aligning” with the BRICS, saying there “are no winners” in trade wars.

“We believe BRICS is a force for good in the international community and does not target any third party,” China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a live-streamed news conference in Beijing.

Mao said China “always opposed tariff war and trade war. We oppose the use of tariffs as a tool to coerce and pressure others. Imposition of tariffs serves no one's interest.”

“The BRICS is an important platform for cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries. It advocates inclusiveness and win-win cooperation,” Mao added.

BRICS was formed in 2009 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Iran later joined, expanding the group to 11 members, alongside 10 strategic partner countries.

The alliance aims to create alternative financial mechanisms, reduce dollar dependency, and increase Global South representation in international institutions, challenging Western-led governance structures.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
