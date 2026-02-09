Voters in Bangladesh elect a new government on February 12, but analysts warn their choice is threatened by a coordinated surge of disinformation, much of which originates from neighbouring India.

The Muslim-majority nation of around 170 million people is preparing for its first election since a 2024 student-led uprising toppled Sheikh Hasina - who fled to neighbouring India, where she has been hosted since by the Hindu-nationalist government.

Authorities say the scale of online manipulation - including sophisticated AI-generated images - has become so severe that a special unit has been created to curb false content.

Interim leader and Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus said in January that there had been a "flood of misinformation surrounding the elections" when he called UN rights chief Volker Turk seeking help.

"It is coming from both foreign media and local sources," he said.

Much of that centres around claims of attacks against Bangladesh's minorities - around 10 percent of Bangladesh's population is non-Muslim, most of them Hindu.

This has seen a mass posting of claims online that Hindus are under attack, using the hashtag "Hindu genocide."

According to police figures released in January, out of 645 incidents involving members of minority groups in 2025 - only 12 percent were classified as having a sectarian motive.

'Coordinated Indian disinformation'

The US-based Center for the Study of Organized Hate said it had tracked more than 700,000 posts - generated by more than 170,000 accounts on X, that made claims of a "Hindu genocide" between August 2024 and January 2026.

"We have tracked coordinated Indian disinformation online, falsely alleging large-scale violence against Hindus in Bangladesh," said Raqib Naik, head of the think tank.

"More than 90 percent of this content originated from India, with the remainder linked to associated Hindu nationalist networks in the UK, US, and Canada," he said.

Of the hundreds of AI-generated videos documented by AFP Fact Check teams on social media platforms - YouTube, Facebook, TikTok and Instagram - few are marked with an AI disclaimer.