The Israeli Security Cabinet has “secretly” approved the construction of 22 new illegal settlements on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, according to a report by Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

The report said on Tuesday that the Cabinet gave its approval two weeks ago for the establishment of the settlements in the occupied West Bank.

The decision reportedly includes plans to re-establish the illegal outposts of Homesh and Sa-Nur, both of which were dismantled in 2005 under Israel’s unilateral “disengagement plan” from besieged Gaza.

The proposal was jointly submitted by Defence Minister Israel Katz and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

In response, the Palestinian presidency condemned the move, saying it marked “a dangerous escalation that drags the region into a cycle of violence and instability.”