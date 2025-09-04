US President Donald Trump said that he remains committed to pursuing a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine despite mounting uncertainty over the prospect of face-to-face talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CBS News reported on Thursday.

“I’ve been watching it, I’ve been seeing it, and I’ve been talking about it with President Putin and President Zelenskyy,” Trump said in a phone interview with CBS News on Wednesday.

“Something is going to happen, but they are not ready yet. But something is going to happen. We are going to get it done.”

Trump on Wednesday said he plans to hold talks about the war in Ukraine in coming days after his Alaska summit with Putin in August failed to achieve a breakthrough.

A White House official said Trump is expected to speak on the phone on Thursday with Zelenskyy.

“Russia is not going to discuss the fundamentally unacceptable, undermining any kind of security, foreign intervention in Ukraine in any form, in any format,” ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at an economic forum in Russia's far east.

Meanwhile, Russia signalled a hardening of its stance ahead of upcoming European talks with Zelenskyy, declaring it would not consider the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine “in any format”, according to foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

