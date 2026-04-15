Foreign ministers from ten countries have voiced concern over the situation in Lebanon, calling for an urgent end to hostilities and a return to political dialogue, according to a joint statement.

"We… call for the inclusion of Lebanon in the regional de-escalation efforts and urge all parties to work toward a lasting political solution," the ministers said.

They warned that the continuation of the war in Lebanon puts at risk current regional de-escalation efforts, which they said, "must be fully respected by all parties."

The ministers welcomed the initiative to open direct talks with Israel and Israel’s acceptance to begin negotiations facilitated by the United States.

"We call on both parties to seize this opportunity," the statement said, adding that direct negotiations can help bring lasting security for Lebanon, Israel and the wider region.

They also urged all parties to "urgently de-escalate and seize the opportunity offered by the ceasefire between the United States and Iran."