Paramilitary RSF launches drone attack, killing dozens in Sudan, including children: doctors network
Drone attack worsened Sudan’s humanitarian crisis, killing displaced families in North Kordofan and highlighting the ongoing war’s toll.
The RSF attack occurred near Rahad city in North Kordofan province. [File photo] / AA
February 7, 2026

A drone attack by a notorious paramilitary group hit a vehicle carrying displaced families in central Sudan on Saturday, killing at least 24 people, including eight children, a doctors’ group said.

The attack by the Rapid Support Forces occurred close to the city of Rahad in North Kordofan province, said the Sudan Doctors Network, which tracks the country’s ongoing war.

The vehicle transported displaced people who fled fighting in the Dubeiker area of North Kordofan, the doctors’ group said in a statement.

Among the dead children were two infants, the group said.

Children’s deaths surge

UN’s children body reported on Friday that at least 20 Sudanese children were killed in January, most of them in the Kordofan and Darfur regions in western Sudan.

The deaths were cited in a report published by the UN children’s agency addressing the situation of children across the region, including Sudan.

“In Sudan, in January 2026, at least 20 children were killed, most of them killed in the Kordofan and Darfur states,” UNICEF said.

The agency warned that “millions of children in Sudan require lifesaving assistance, protection and the restoration of essential services” as fighting continues to devastate large parts of the country.

UNICEF said famine has already been confirmed in Al Fasher in North Darfur and in Kadugli in Kordofan, with nearly 20 other areas at risk.

Of Sudan’s 18 states, the Rapid Support Forces control all five states in the western Darfur region, except for parts of North Darfur that remain under army control. The Sudanese army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states across the south, north, east and centre of the country, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF erupted in April 2023 and has killed thousands of people while displacing millions.

SOURCE:AA, AP
