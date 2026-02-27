POLITICS
US designates Iran 'state sponsor of wrongful detention', potentially leading to travel ban
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Tehran "must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran."
US decision comes as tensions mount between US and Iran over Iran's nuclear programme and US military buildup near Iran. / Reuters Archive
16 hours ago

The United States has designated Iran a "state sponsor of wrongful detention," its first such move under a new blacklist that could eventually result in a travel ban.

Friday’s decision comes as the United States builds up its military near Iran and threatens to attack Tehran over its nuclear programme.

"The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

If Iran makes no progress, Rubio said that the United States could eventually decide that US passports are invalid for travel to Iran.

The United States only forbids its nationals from traveling to one country — North Korea — and many Iranian-Americans routinely travel to Iran.

President Donald Trump in September signed an executive order that created the blacklist on wrongful detention, similar to designations by the United States on terrorism.

Iran becomes the first country to be placed on the blacklist. Tehran has detained a number of Americans in recent years, usually dual nationals whom the government considers Iranian citizens.

"No American should travel to Iran for any reason. We reiterate our call for Americans who are currently in Iran to leave immediately," Rubio said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
