The United States has designated Iran a "state sponsor of wrongful detention," its first such move under a new blacklist that could eventually result in a travel ban.

Friday’s decision comes as the United States builds up its military near Iran and threatens to attack Tehran over its nuclear programme.

"The Iranian regime must stop taking hostages and release all Americans unjustly detained in Iran, steps that could end this designation and associated actions," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

If Iran makes no progress, Rubio said that the United States could eventually decide that US passports are invalid for travel to Iran.