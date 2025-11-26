A new poll released on Wednesday revealed a sharp rise in dissatisfaction with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's performance since he took office in May.

The survey, conducted by the Forsa research institute for RTL/NTV television, found 75 percent of respondents dissatisfied with Merz's work as chancellor, while 23 percent expressed approval.

The dissatisfaction was particularly pronounced in certain regions and groups. In eastern states, 78 percent expressed unhappiness with Merz's performance, while in Bavaria the figure hit 79 percent. Among self-employed individuals, dissatisfaction stood at 80 percent.

Political divisions were also evident in the results. Even among supporters of Merz's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party, 40 percent said they were dissatisfied with his work. Among coalition partner Social Democratic Party (SPD) supporters, the figure was 70 percent.

The poll revealed a dramatic shift in public opinion since mid-June. Satisfaction with Merz's work has dropped 20 percentage points to 23 percent, while dissatisfaction has surged 26 points from 49 percent to 75 percent.