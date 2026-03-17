Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians and wounded 10 others in southern Gaza, marking a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since October 10.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the casualties were reported in an air strike targeting a civilian vehicle in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis city on Tuesday.

It did not provide further details on the condition of those injured.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the area where the vehicle was struck is crowded with tents housing displaced civilians.