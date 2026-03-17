WAR ON GAZA
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Israeli strikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza amid continued ceasefire violations
Israeli forces have violated the October 10 ceasefire on a near-daily basis, resulting in 671 deaths and 1,779 injuries, according to Gaza's health officials.
Israeli strikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza amid continued ceasefire violations
[File] The casualties were reported in an air strike targeting a civilian vehicle in Khan Younis. / AA
March 17, 2026

Israeli forces have killed two Palestinians and wounded 10 others in southern Gaza, marking a new violation of a ceasefire deal in place since October 10.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said in a statement that the casualties were reported in an air strike targeting a civilian vehicle in al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis city on Tuesday.

It did not provide further details on the condition of those injured.

Witnesses told Anadolu that the area where the vehicle was struck is crowded with tents housing displaced civilians.

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Israeli forces have violated the October 10 ceasefire on a near-daily basis, resulting in 671 deaths and 1,779 injuries, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

The ceasefire was meant to halt Israel’s two-year genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 72,000 Palestinians and injured about 172,000 since October 8 2023, along with widespread destruction affecting 90 percent of infrastructure.

SOURCE:AA
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Israeli strikes kill 2 Palestinians in Gaza amid continued ceasefire violations