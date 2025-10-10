Israel says it will allow Palestinians stranded outside Gaza to return via the destroyed Rafah land crossing on the border with Egypt for the first time since October 7, 2023, after establishing a mechanism with the Egyptian side, Israeli media reported on Friday.

“For the first time since October 7, 2023, Gaza residents who left the enclave from Egypt will be allowed to return to Gaza,” the Israeli Army Radio said.

However, it also noted: “The return of Gaza residents will only begin after a mechanism has been established with the Egyptian side, and then the criteria, scope of work, and the entire process have been determined.”

According to the radio station, the agreement allows 600 aid trucks per day to enter Gaza through the UN, accredited international organisations, and the private sector.

The trucks are expected to deliver food, medical supplies, shelter materials, fuel, and cooking gas.

The agreement also stipulates that the convoys will be permitted to travel freely from southern Gaza to the north using two main routes: Salah al-Din Road in the east and al-Rashid Road in the west.

Israel said the ceasefire agreement went into effect at 12:00pm on Friday, and its military has pulled back to the agreed-upon area known as the Yellow line.

Palestinian officials move in to fill the gap

Meanwhile, the Palestinian interior ministry said on Friday that its agencies will begin to deploy in areas of Gaza vacated by the withdrawing Israeli forces.