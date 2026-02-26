RELIGION & IDENTITY
1 min read
How fasting is practiced across religions
Fasting is a spiritual practice shared across faiths and cultures worldwide.
How fasting is practiced across religions
Producer: Hatice Cagla Gunaydin, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
5 hours ago

Millions of Muslims across the globe are observing the holy month of fasting, which takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. 

During the holy month of Ramadan (29 to 30 days), able Muslims abstain from all food and drink from dawn to sunset. 

The practice is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Beyond Ramadan, fasting is a spiritual practice shared across faiths and cultures worldwide.

Here are a few examples. 

Christianity 

Many Christian denominations observe fasting. 

Catholics, for example, abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent — the 40-day period leading up to Easter — and also fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.

RECOMMENDED

Judaism 

Jews observe fasting on six days during the year, including Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar.

Divided into “major fasts” (around 25 hours) and “minor fasts” (from sunrise to sunset). 

Buddhism 

In many Buddhist traditions, monks and nuns refrain from eating solid food after noon until the following morning. 

Some Buddhists also choose to fast on holy days.

Hinduism 

Hindus often fast on new moon days and during festivals like Navratri and Maha Shivaratri. 

Some skip meals, while others avoid certain foods for a set number of days.

Explore
How fasting is practiced across religions
What fasting does to your body
Thai runner-up party files criminal complaint against election officials
Melania Trump to preside over UN Security Council session in historic first
Russia questions how Board of Peace will coexist with UN Security Council
Türkiye-Italy UAV partnership close to reaching its first production milestone
Ex-US Air Force pilot arrested for allegedly training Chinese military
Israeli attorney general summons Netanyahu in classified documents leak probe
Australian ex-PM says it's time to ditch UK monarchy, questions defence pact
FBI fires agents linked to Trump classified documents investigation: reports
Israeli forces injure four Palestinians in occupied West Bank raid
Israeli restrictions risk halting World Central Kitchen's operations: Gaza authorities
Türkiye's FM hosts OIC diplomats in Ankara, stresses unity amid global crisis
Cuba names individuals it says were involved in armed infiltration by US-registered speedboat
Over 65,000 illegal Israeli settlers entered Al-Aqsa compound in 2025: report