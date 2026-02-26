Millions of Muslims across the globe are observing the holy month of fasting, which takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar.

During the holy month of Ramadan (29 to 30 days), able Muslims abstain from all food and drink from dawn to sunset.

The practice is one of the five pillars of Islam.

Beyond Ramadan, fasting is a spiritual practice shared across faiths and cultures worldwide.

Here are a few examples.

Christianity

Many Christian denominations observe fasting.

Catholics, for example, abstain from meat on Fridays during Lent — the 40-day period leading up to Easter — and also fast on Ash Wednesday and Good Friday.