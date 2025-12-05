MIDDLE EAST
1 min read
Canada removes Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism
The Foreign Ministry says the move aligns with the recent decisions by the UK and the US and follows Syria's efforts to advance stability.
Canada removes Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism
"Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," Canada's foreign minister says. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Canada has removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, the country's Foreign Ministry said.

"Following extensive review, the Government of Canada has removed Syria from Canada's List of Foreign State Supporters of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act, as well as removed Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) from the List of Terrorist Entities under the Canadian Criminal Code," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

It said the measures align with recent decisions by the UK and US, and follow Syrian transitional government efforts to advance stability, build an inclusive future, and work with global partners to counter terrorism.

RECOMMENDED

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham was one of the most powerful groups opposing Bashar al Assad's regime forces during Syria's civil war, and Ahmad al Sharaa, Syria's president in the wake of Assad's ouster, served as the group's head.

Canada's Foreign Minister Anita Anand said the country welcomes "positive steps" taken by the Syrian government "towards a peaceful Syrian-led political transition" since the end of the Assad regime a year ago.

"Canada stands steadfast with the people of Syria in their quest for an inclusive, stable and prosperous future," she added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Panama's top court rules Chinese-linked firm's canal port concessions unconstitutional
Gold prices fall sharply after rumours of Trump's new Fed pick
US deploys another warship to Middle East amid Iran tensions — report
Trump says he won't pull out ICE agents out of Minnesota despite backlash
North Korea's Kim vows to 'transform' regions with major construction drive
Protest erupts in Utrecht after 'racist' Dutch police officer assaults two Muslim women
Canada's Carney says US should respect Canadian sovereignty, stay out of Alberta separatist bid
Trump moves to decertify Canadian aircraft amid Gulfstream row
Trump to impose tariffs on countries supplying oil to Cuba
US eases sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry
Iran threatens instant strike on US bases, aircraft carriers
Saudi, Israeli officials said to be in US for talks amid Trump's military buildup near Iran
In a first, Israel accepts death toll of 71,000+ Palestinians in Gaza genocide
Energy ceasefire in Ukraine discussed at Abu Dhabi peace talks — Zelenskyy
Qatar, Iran leaders stress diplomacy amid regional tensions