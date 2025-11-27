BIZTECH
3 min read
Turkish construction consortium tapped for $4B Damascus airport upgrade project
Construction giants Kalyon Insaat and Cengiz Insaat to work on project to revive Syrian aviation infrastructure, boost air hub capacity, and more, alongside Qatari and US firms.
Turkish construction consortium tapped for $4B Damascus airport upgrade project
Turkish construction consortium to take part in $4B Damascus / Reuters
November 27, 2025

Under a new deal, a consortium of Turkish construction firms will be involved in a project to develop and expand the capacity of Damascus International Airport.

Turkish construction giants Kalyon Insaat and Cengiz Insaat, Qatari construction firm UCC, US-based Assets Investments, the Syrian Finance Ministry, and the Syrian Civil Aviation General Authority inked a deal to rehabilitate the existing airport facilities, construct new terminals, and more at Damascus International Airport.

The four-phase modernisation program will boost the airport’s annual passenger capacity to over 31 million in a decade, with a total investment of around $4 billion.

The Turkish firms, Kalyon Insaat and Cengiz Insaat, have carried out large-scale projects in strategic sectors like energy, infrastructure, and transportation both in Türkiye and worldwide.

The current project involves a comprehensive modernisation program to revive and revitalise the Syrian aviation business. The air hub is expected to host 6 million passengers by the end of 2026 with the completion of Terminals 1 and 2, while the commissioning of Terminal 3 will boost the capacity to 13 million.

RelatedTRT World - International flights resume at Damascus airport

After all phases of the programme are completed, the airport’s total capacity will rise to 31 million. During its implementation, the project will create over 90,000 direct and indirect jobs, while positively impacting the region’s capacity for trade, tourism, and logistics.

The deal also involves $250 million in aircraft financing to renew the fleet and boost the air hub’s operational capacity on international routes.

RECOMMENDED

Murathan Kalyoncu, the chair of Kalyon Insaat, said in a statement that the firm is now moving forward with investments outside of Türkiye after having completed significant projects at home.

“We are now moving forward to implement this project, which will significantly contribute to the Syrian economy, regional development, and stability,” he said.

Kalyon previously implemented a globally acclaimed project, the IGA Istanbul Airport, in record time, and now the firm is ready to put its expertise in the service of Syria, he said.

Kalyoncu added that the investment will modernise and expand Damascus International Airport and contribute to the development of Syria’s services sector, diversify transport options, boost employment, revitalise tourism, and open the Syrian business world to the outside world.

Asim Cengiz, the deputy chair of Cengiz Insaat, said that the project is a key step in bringing Syria’s aviation infrastructure back to international standards.

“We will bring a safe, modern, and high-capacity airport with our expertise and global experience — this investment will revive the region’s trade and transportation network, while reflecting our determination to support the normalisation of life in Syria and its long-term development goals,” he said.

“We aim to create a resilient, modern, and sustainable aviation infrastructure that can meet Syria’s future needs,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye launches renovation of Damascus International Airport
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests