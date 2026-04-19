ASIA PACIFIC
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North Korea fires fresh ballistic missiles into East Sea in 4th launch this month
Seoul and Tokyo condemn Pyongyang’s latest missile test as tensions rise across the Korean Peninsula and regional defenses remain on high alert.
North Korea fires fresh ballistic missiles into East Sea in 4th launch this month
The latest launch is North Korea’s seventh missile test of 2026 and its fourth in April alone, underscoring a sharp increase in military activity. / Reuters
12 hours ago

North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Sunday, according to South Korean and Japanese authorities, marking Pyongyang’s latest weapons test despite repeated international warnings.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles were detected at around 6:10 AM local time after being fired from the Sinpho area in North Korea. The projectiles flew about 140 kilometres (87 miles), Yonhap News reported.

The launch was North Korea’s seventh missile test of 2026 and its fourth in April alone, underscoring a sharp increase in military activity this month.

“Our military is closely monitoring North Korea’s various movements under a robust South Korea-US combined defense posture and maintains the capabilities and posture to respond to any provocation in an overwhelming manner,” the JCS said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence authorities tracked movements related to the launch and shared relevant information with Japan, the military added.

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Tokyo, Seoul condemn firing

Japan’s Defence Ministry also confirmed the ballistic missile launches, saying the projectiles appeared to have landed outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone. 

No damage to aircraft or vessels and no injuries were reported, according to Tokyo-based Kyodo News.

Seoul strongly condemned the launch, calling it a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and urging North Korea to immediately halt further missile tests.

North Korea last launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles on April 8.

The latest test adds to growing regional security concerns as Pyongyang continues to advance its missile capabilities amid stalled diplomacy and rising military tensions in Northeast Asia.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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