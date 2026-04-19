North Korea launched multiple short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Sunday, according to South Korean and Japanese authorities, marking Pyongyang’s latest weapons test despite repeated international warnings.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the missiles were detected at around 6:10 AM local time after being fired from the Sinpho area in North Korea. The projectiles flew about 140 kilometres (87 miles), Yonhap News reported.

The launch was North Korea’s seventh missile test of 2026 and its fourth in April alone, underscoring a sharp increase in military activity this month.

“Our military is closely monitoring North Korea’s various movements under a robust South Korea-US combined defense posture and maintains the capabilities and posture to respond to any provocation in an overwhelming manner,” the JCS said in a statement.

South Korean and US intelligence authorities tracked movements related to the launch and shared relevant information with Japan, the military added.