A large number of people, including community leaders, dignitaries, and prisoners’ families, gathered in the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza to condemn Israel’s approval of a law allowing the execution of Palestinian prisoners.

Wednesday’s rally took place after Israel's parliament, or Knesset, passed legislation that enraged not only international leaders and human rights organisations but also Palestinians, who turned out in large numbers to protest what they described as "racist legislation."

Participants held up photos of prisoners and banners stressing that harming them is a "red line," and urged immediate global action to prevent the law from being implemented.

Ali al-Shashniya, spokesperson for tribes and popular committees in Bureij, told Anadolu that the protest aimed to “send a clear message to the occupation that the prisoners are not alone.”

Adopting such laws reflects “confusion and failure,” stressing that tribal leaders declare, "Any harm to our prisoners will be met with an unexpected popular and national response,” he said.

He emphasised that Palestinians stand united behind the prisoners’ cause.

Vowing continued resistance