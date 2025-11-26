Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a nationwide security emergency following a series of killings and kidnappings in the country.

The president, in a statement issued from the State House on Wednesday and shared on X, also directed the police to recruit 20,000 new officers to tackle the insecurity, bringing the total planned intake to 50,000.

He had given instructions for the recruitment of 30,000 police officers on Sunday.

“Although I had previously approved the nationwide upgrade of police training facilities, the police authorities are, by this statement, authorised to use various National Youth Service Corps camps as training depots," he said.

“The officers being withdrawn from VIP guard duties should undergo crash training to debrief them and deliver more efficient police services when deployed to security-challenged areas of the country.”

He also directed Nigeria's secret police, known as the Department of State Services, to deploy trained forest guards to flush out terrorists in the woodlands.

“My fellow Nigerians, this is a national emergency, and we are responding by deploying more boots on the ground, especially in security-challenged areas. The times require all hands on deck. As Nigerians, we should all get involved in securing our nation,” Tinubu said.