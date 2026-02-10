Foreigners and stateless persons serving in the Ukrainian military will be eligible to receive temporary residence permits under a law signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the State Migration Service announced on Tuesday.

"The President of Ukraine signed the Law of Ukraine No. 4730-IX of Dec. 17, 2025, which regulates the legal status of foreigners and stateless persons undergoing military service under a contract in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations," it said in a statement.

According to the new law, such individuals will be considered legal residents of Ukraine if they obtain a temporary residence permit.

The permit will be valid for the duration of their military service contract and for six months afterwards.