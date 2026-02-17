Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday touched on Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state and become the only country to do so, stressing that the decision benefits neither Somalia nor the region.

"I would like to reiterate that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa," Erdogan said in a joint presser with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

Ankara believes that the countries of the region should develop solutions to the region’s problems, said Erdogan, urging the Horn of Africa not to be turned into "an arena of struggle for foreign powers.”

Stressing the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ethiopia, Erdogan said that it is a "source of pride" that more than 200 Turkish companies, with investments amounting to $2.5 billion, are supporting the employment of approximately 20,000 people in Ethiopia.

‘Quest for sea access’

On other hand, the ​​​​​​​Ethiopian Prime Minister said he asked Türkiye for support in Addis Ababa’s push to secure access to the sea, describing it as a central focus of talks with the Turkish president.