Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday touched on Israel's decision to recognise Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state and become the only country to do so, stressing that the decision benefits neither Somalia nor the region.
"I would like to reiterate that Israel’s recognition of Somaliland would benefit neither Somaliland nor the Horn of Africa," Erdogan said in a joint presser with Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.
Ankara believes that the countries of the region should develop solutions to the region’s problems, said Erdogan, urging the Horn of Africa not to be turned into "an arena of struggle for foreign powers.”
Stressing the bilateral relations between Türkiye and Ethiopia, Erdogan said that it is a "source of pride" that more than 200 Turkish companies, with investments amounting to $2.5 billion, are supporting the employment of approximately 20,000 people in Ethiopia.
‘Quest for sea access’
On other hand, the Ethiopian Prime Minister said he asked Türkiye for support in Addis Ababa’s push to secure access to the sea, describing it as a central focus of talks with the Turkish president.
Abiy said at a joint news conference that he discussed Ethiopia’s “quest for sea access” with the Turkish leader and welcomed the strong and constructive discussions on the matter.
Ethiopia, which has been landlocked since Eritrea’s independence in 1993, has repeatedly described gaining reliable maritime access as a strategic priority.
Erdogan’s visit marked a rare high-level trip that included Türkiye's foreign and defence ministers, among others, and came as the two countries seek to deepen economic and political ties upon the centennial of relations that started in 1926.
The leaders discussed expanding trade relations, with Ethiopian officials saying both sides want to increase trade to at least $1 billion.
Abiy also encouraged greater investment by Turkish companies in Ethiopia, which already hosts one of the largest concentrations of Turkish businesses in sub-Saharan Africa, particularly in manufacturing and construction.
The two sides also discussed cooperation in international forums, including climate negotiations linked to COP31, which will be held in Türkiye next year, then in Ethiopia.