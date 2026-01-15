Taiwan has located the black box of a F-16 fighter jet that apparently crashed into the sea last week, the Air Force said on Thursday.

The single-seat F-16V disappeared off Taiwan's east coast on January 6, around 70 minutes after taking off for a routine night training mission.

The pilot, who remains missing, is believed to have ejected before the aircraft went down.

The Air Force said signals from the jet's flight data recorder, commonly known as the black box, had been "detected and accurately located".

"As for the search and rescue of personnel, despite continuous day and night searches by aircraft, ships, and coastal patrol personnel, no results have been found," it said in a statement.

