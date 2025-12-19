US
US authorities probe connection between Brown shooting and MIT death
Authorities identify a suspect and launch a manhunt as investigators examine whether the two deadly attacks are connected.
December 19, 2025

US authorities have said that they are investigating possible links between a deadly shooting at Brown University in Rhode Island and the killing of a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor two days later, according to media reports.

Investigators said a person of interest has been identified and a manhunt is underway for the suspect.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire inside an engineering classroom on the Brown University campus in Providence during final exams, killing two students and wounding nine others.

Police said the male suspect escaped the scene.

The FBI later used video surveillance to identify a potential suspect, though the footage does not clearly show the person’s face.

Two days later, law enforcement said MIT professor Nuno Loureiro, 47, was found shot at his home in the Boston suburb of Brookline on Monday.

He died in hospital the following day.

Authorities believe the two shootings may be connected, but have not released further details about the investigation.

Police said the suspected individual seen in surveillance footage was wearing black clothing and a face mask.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

The two students killed in the Brown University shooting were identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore from Alabama, and Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek American freshman.

"Both were brilliant and beloved, as members of our campus community, but even more by their friends and families," Brown University President Christina Paxson said in a statement.

"Our hearts continue to be with them in their profound sorrow."

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
