Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years
Turkish Naval Colonel Ahmet Kacar says the drill marks a bilateral, live exercise between the Turkish and Egyptian navies.
September 25, 2025

The “Türkiye–Egypt Friendship Sea-2025 (Bahr El Sadaka)” naval exercise reached its distinguished observer day phase on Thursday in the Aksaz Naval Base of Marmaris in Turkish city of Mugla.

Speaking aboard the frigate TCG Orucreis, Naval Colonel Ahmet Kacar said the drill marked a bilateral, live exercise between the Turkish and Egyptian navies. 

“The aim of the exercise is to ensure interoperability between the Turkish and Egyptian naval forces and to strengthen military cooperation,” he said.

Kacar noted that the drills focused on surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and air defence tactics. 

“The goal is to test these capabilities while enhancing mutual training and collaboration,” he added.

Advanced training and technology

During the port phase on September 22-23, the two sides conducted sessions on SAT (Underwater Offence) training, cyber defence, artificial intelligence, and the use of unmanned aerial and sea vehicles in naval operations.

In the subsequent sea phase, held over the past two days, training included responses to asymmetric threats, navigation exercises, surface warfare, air defence, anti-submarine warfare, and SAT drills.

Distinguished observer day

The distinguished observer day began with a salute from Turkish Naval Forces Commander Admiral Kadir Yildiz and Egyptian Navy Chief of Staff Rear Admiral Mohamed Hassan El-Sherbeny aboard the Orucreis.

As part of the scenario, Turkish military personnel descended by rope from a helicopter onto the Egyptian frigate ENS Tahya, while Egyptian forces conducted a seaborne boarding. Both teams completed the operation successfully and unfurled the flags of Türkiye and Egypt on deck.

Another exercise demonstrated at-sea replenishment techniques, with ships sailing at constant speed while transferring materials between them — a drill that was executed without incident.

The day concluded with a naval and aerial parade featuring participating units, underlining a renewed spirit of cooperation between the two countries.


