The Palestinian group Hamas said Saturday that there is “national consensus” on its response to a recent Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange proposal.

Hamas said Friday night that it had delivered a “positive” response to a ceasefire proposal to end the Israeli war on Gaza.

“We held extensive communications with leaders of Palestinian factions to coordinate and consult on our response to the framework paper related to halting the aggression on Gaza and the mechanisms for its implementation,” Hussam Badran, head of Hamas’ National Relations Office, said in a statement.

Badran said these communications “witnessed a high level of practical and serious consultation between Hamas and the national and Islamic factions, resulting in a unified national consensus supporting the position of the Palestinian resistance forces."

He said the Hamas response to the ceasefire proposal “was formulated unanimously and in a positive spirit."

“All Palestinian factions have welcomed this unified response,” Badran stressed.

"These efforts come within the framework of responsible Palestinian leadership seeking to preserve the achievements of our people and ensure a unified Palestinian position to stop the genocidal war against our people in Gaza."