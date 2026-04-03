Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain were under missile and drone attacks throughout the night, according to reports early on Friday.

Kuwait announced early on Friday that it had repelled missile and drone attacks. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said it destroyed a drone in its airspace, and sirens sounded three times overnight in Bahrain, as the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 35th day.

The Kuwaiti army said in a statement that its air defences had intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks.

It added that any explosions heard were the result of air defence systems intercepting incoming threats, urging residents to follow safety instructions.

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In a related statement, Kuwait’s National Guard denied rumours circulating on social media about a possible radiation leak.

It confirmed that radiation readings in the air and territorial waters remain within normal levels, noting that specialised teams are continuously monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure public safety and that the radiation monitoring system is operating efficiently around the clock.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry announced that warning sirens sounded three times since early Friday.