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Overnight drone attacks hit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain amid war in Mideast
Kuwait says it repelled missile and drone attacks, Saudi Arabia reports downing a drone, and Bahrain sounded warning sirens three times as regional tensions escalate.
Overnight drone attacks hit Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain amid war in Mideast
[File]An Iranian missile flies towards Israel amid the US-Israeli war on Iran, near Hebron, in the occupied West Bank, on March 28 2026. / Reuters Archive
April 3, 2026

Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Bahrain were under missile and drone attacks throughout the night, according to reports early on Friday.

Kuwait announced early on Friday that it had repelled missile and drone attacks. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said it destroyed a drone in its airspace, and sirens sounded three times overnight in Bahrain, as the US-Israeli war on Iran entered its 35th day.

The Kuwaiti army said in a statement that its air defences had intercepted hostile missile and drone attacks.

It added that any explosions heard were the result of air defence systems intercepting incoming threats, urging residents to follow safety instructions.

RelatedTRT World - Fresh Iranian attacks hit Gulf nations amid escalating war

In a related statement, Kuwait’s National Guard denied rumours circulating on social media about a possible radiation leak.

It confirmed that radiation readings in the air and territorial waters remain within normal levels, noting that specialised teams are continuously monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities to ensure public safety and that the radiation monitoring system is operating efficiently around the clock.

In Bahrain, the Interior Ministry announced that warning sirens sounded three times since early Friday.

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The ministry urged citizens to head to the nearest safe location without providing further details.

Sirens are normally activated when potential threats or attacks are detected.

Saudi Arabia's Defence Ministry said it intercepted and destroyed a drone that targeted the kingdom in recent hours, without giving further details.

The developments came as regional conflict has escalated since Israel and the US launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28.

Iran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, causing casualties and damage to infrastructure while disrupting global markets and aviation.

RelatedTRT World - Hormuz disruption prompts Gulf nations to pivot to pipelines amid Middle East war
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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