WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
The internationally-mediated agreement will be signed at 0900 GMT and the ceasefire takes effect immediately after.
Here's the latest on the Gaza ceasefire agreement
Both Israel and Hamas confirm their commitment to the initial phase. / Reuters
October 9, 2025

A breakthrough ceasefire agreement between Israel and Palestinian resistance group Hamas is set to be signed at 0900 GMT, marking the first stage of US President Donald Trump's peace plan for Gaza.

According to sources familiar with the deal, the truce will go into effect immediately after signing, offering a potential turning point in one of the bloodiest conflicts in the region's history and offering respite to Palestinians who have endured two years of Israeli bombings.

Mediated by Qatar, Egypt, Türkiye and the US — who have also signed on as guarantors — the agreement is the first structured attempt to halt Tel Aviv's war that has killed more than 67,000 Palestinians and left Gaza devastated.

Both Israel and Hamas have confirmed their commitment to the initial phase, which centres on three pillars: a prisoner exchange, Israeli troop withdrawal to designated lines and the entry of critical humanitarian aid into Gaza after years of blockade.

Hamas sources said the first exchange will see 20 Israeli captives freed in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

RECOMMENDED

This includes 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 others, many of them women and children, detained since the onset of the war. The swap is expected to occur within 72 hours of the deal's implementation.

Israeli security cabinet meets later in the day to discuss the deal.

This is a developing story.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under ceasefire, integration deal with YPG
Saif al Islam Gaddafi, son of Libya's late leader, reportedly killed: sources
Nigerian court charges ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences
Five children among eight killed in RSF drone strike in Sudan’s South Kordofan
US envoy Witkoff meets Netanyahu for Iran talks amid rising tensions
Nearly four in 10 cancer cases worldwide are preventable by cutting key risks: WHO
Türkiye’s Erdogan meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh
Turkish scientific team reaches Antarctica on 10th national research expedition
Russia's attacks show no seriousness about peace, says NATO chief in Kiev
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Gaza rescue teams suspend recovery of Palestinian bodies as fuel runs out