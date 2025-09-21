ASIA PACIFIC
Australia defends recognition of Palestine after Netanyahu criticises move
Anthony Albanese says lasting peace requires moving towards a long-term solution, calling for an end to Israeli violence and access to humanitarian aid in Gaza.
Albanese calls for an end to Israel's violence in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid. / Reuters Archive
September 21, 2025

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has defended his government's decision to recognise the state of Palestine after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denounced the move as "an absurd prize for terrorism."

"Australia has put forward a position in recognising Palestine consistent with what has been a long-time bipartisan position in Australia. We support a two-state solution," he said, speaking to reporters at the UN in New York on Sunday.

Albanese noted that Australia played "a positive role" when the UN created the state of Israel in 1948, stressing that "the creation of two states was what was envisaged."

The prime minister also called for an immediate ceasefire, the release of captives and the resumption of humanitarian aid to Gaza to address "the humanitarian catastrophe that's unfolding there."

'Long-term solution'

He emphasised that lasting peace requires "moves towards the long-term solution" so that "Israelis and Palestinians (can) live side by side in peace and security going forward."

Earlier Sunday, Albanese announced that "effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine" in a statement shared on X.

He said the move "recognises the legitimate and long-held aspirations of the people of Palestine to a state of their own" and comes alongside similar decisions by Canada and the UK as part of a "coordinated international effort to build new momentum for a two-state solution."

The same day, Netanyahu criticised the recognition announced by Australia, Britain and other countries, describing it as "an absurd prize for terrorism.

SOURCE:AA
