Yes to red meat, no to sugar: Trump administration unveils new health guidelines
New federal dietary guidelines emphasise protein, drawing mixed reactions from nutrition experts.
Health officials say the new advice will transform US diets, critics warn of contradictory messages on fats / AP
January 8, 2026

The Trump administration has urged Americans to avoid highly processed foods and added sugars while promoting red meat and full-fat dairy, a shift that has drawn mixed reactions from nutrition experts.

The new federal dietary guidelines place greater emphasis on protein than previous recommendations, introducing a flipped food pyramid that groups meat, dairy and healthy fats alongside fruits and vegetables.

Fibre-rich whole grains such as oats appear at the bottom.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said the guidelines would "revolutionise" US eating habits and "make America healthy again," echoing the MAHA movement slogan.

He has repeatedly described the US diet as a "health emergency," including for children.

The updated guidance, which the federal government releases every five years, strongly discourages sugar consumption.

It advises that children avoid added sweeteners until age 10 and warns against sugar-sweetened drinks.

Americans are also encouraged to limit refined carbohydrates such as white bread and tortillas, and to prioritise whole foods over packaged meals.

Federal data shows ultra-processed foods account for about 55 percent of calories in the average US diet.

However, critics say the advice on fats and meat is less clear.

While previous guidelines promoted lean meats and plant-based proteins, the new document includes red meat and full-fat dairy.

It recommends daily protein intake of 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight, compared with the earlier guideline of around 0.8 grams.

Although the guidelines retain the existing recommendation to limit saturated fats to 10 percent of daily calories, they endorse cooking with butter or beef tallow alongside olive oil.

