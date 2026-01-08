The Trump administration has urged Americans to avoid highly processed foods and added sugars while promoting red meat and full-fat dairy, a shift that has drawn mixed reactions from nutrition experts.

The new federal dietary guidelines place greater emphasis on protein than previous recommendations, introducing a flipped food pyramid that groups meat, dairy and healthy fats alongside fruits and vegetables.

Fibre-rich whole grains such as oats appear at the bottom.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr said the guidelines would "revolutionise" US eating habits and "make America healthy again," echoing the MAHA movement slogan.

He has repeatedly described the US diet as a "health emergency," including for children.

The updated guidance, which the federal government releases every five years, strongly discourages sugar consumption.

It advises that children avoid added sweeteners until age 10 and warns against sugar-sweetened drinks.