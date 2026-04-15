Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is to embark on a four-day diplomatic blitz to Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Türkiye, Islamabad's foreign ministry said, as the country engages in feverish diplomacy ahead of a possible second round of US-Iran peace talks.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will undertake official visits to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the State of Qatar and the Republic of Türkiye from 15 to 18 April 2026," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The visits to Saudi Arabia and Qatar would be conducted "in the bilateral context", while in Türkiye, Sharif will participate in the Antalya Diplomacy Forum and will hold bilateral meetings with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and other leaders on the sidelines, the statement said.

Washington and Tehran held their first face-to-face talks in decades in Islamabad over the weekend, with efforts under way to end the more than six-week war that began when the United States and Israel attacked Iran.

The war has plunged the Middle East into conflict, with Iran's retaliation targeting US allies in the Gulf, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, and blocking energy exports from the region.

While the Islamabad talks ended without an agreement to end the conflict, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that negotiations could resume this week in Islamabad.