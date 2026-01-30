Panama’s Supreme Court has ruled that license terms allowing a Hong Kong-based company to operate two major ports at either end of the Panama Canal violate the country’s constitution, a decision that could reshape control over one of the world’s most strategic waterways.

In a brief statement on Thursday, the court said the concession granted to CK Hutchison for the ports of Balboa on the Pacific coast and Cristobal on the Atlantic side was unconstitutional, according to local daily La Prensa.

The ruling casts uncertainty over the future of the long-standing operating arrangements and may force Panama’s government to revisit port concessions that have helped anchor foreign investment around the canal for decades.

Related TRT World - Panama's $22.8B port deal with MSC-led consortium risks neutrality, warns canal chief

Scrutiny of Chinese-linked infrastructure

The decision comes amid intensifying geopolitical scrutiny of Chinese-linked infrastructure in the region.