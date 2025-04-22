WORLD
Iran’s top diplomat heads to China amid nuclear talks with the US
Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of talks, first in Oman and the second in Italy.
FILE PHOTO: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to go to China on a one-day visit on Wednesday. / AP
April 22, 2025

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi will pay a one-day visit to China, an official statement from Beijing said on Tuesday.

The trip to Beijing on Wednesday by Araghchi to meet with China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi, comes amid Iran’s ongoing direct and indirect nuclear negotiations, mediated by Oman, with the US. Foreign Ministry in Beijing said the trip comes at the invitation of Wang.

Tehran and Washington have held two rounds of talks, first in the Omani capital Muscat and the second in the Italian capital Rome. The Trump administration has said the two sides “made very good progress,” while Araghchi described the talks as “constructive and good.” Tehran and Washington will hold the third round of talks on Saturday in Oman.

The indirect nuclear talks, which began on April 13 in Muscat, have been focused on Iran’s nuclear programme, with the two sides communicating through Oman as an intermediary.

US President Donald Trump has threatened military action against Iran if a new agreement is not reached to replace the 2015 nuclear deal brokered under the former Obama administration. Tehran has, however, insisted it will not “negotiate in public” with Washington.

SOURCE:AA
