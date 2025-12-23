President Donald Trump has said that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, citing what he described as increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

"We need Greenland for national protection," Trump told reporters in the US state of Florida, arguing that Denmark, which governs the semi-autonomous territory, is not providing sufficient military protection.

His comments came after he named Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, as Washington’s special envoy to Greenland.

Trump described Landry as "a great guy" and "a deal guy."

"We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals," Trump said.

"If you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it."

Trump added: "Greenland’s a big deal."

Denmark pushback

The remarks drew swift pushback from Copenhagen and Nuuk.