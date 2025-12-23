POLITICS
US needs Greenland for 'national security' — Trump
US president cites Russian and Chinese presence near Greenland, as Denmark and Greenland reject any suggestion of US control.
Trump argues US must secure Greenland amid China, Russia presence / AFP
December 23, 2025

President Donald Trump has said that the United States needs Greenland for national security reasons, citing what he described as increased Russian and Chinese activity in the region.

"We need Greenland for national protection," Trump told reporters in the US state of Florida, arguing that Denmark, which governs the semi-autonomous territory, is not providing sufficient military protection.

His comments came after he named Jeff Landry, the governor of Louisiana, as Washington’s special envoy to Greenland.

Trump described Landry as "a great guy" and "a deal guy."

"We need Greenland for national security, not for minerals," Trump said.

"If you take a look at Greenland, you look up and down the coast, you have Russian and Chinese ships all over the place. We need it for national security. We have to have it."

Trump added: "Greenland’s a big deal."

Denmark pushback

The remarks drew swift pushback from Copenhagen and Nuuk.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said in a joint statement that Greenland belongs to its people.

"You cannot annex another country. Not even with an argument about international security," the statement said.

"Greenland belongs to the Greenlanders, and the US shall not take over Greenland."

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said Denmark would summon US Ambassador Kenneth A. Howery for an explanation following Landry’s appointment.

Landry, meanwhile, thanked Trump in a post on X, calling it an honour to serve as envoy and saying the role would not affect his duties as governor of Louisiana.

Formerly a Danish colony, Greenland gained home rule in 1979 and remains part of the Kingdom of Denmark.

In 2008, Greenlanders voted in a referendum to approve the Self-Government Act, which came into force in June 2009.

The law granted the territory greater autonomy while Denmark retained control over foreign policy, defence and security.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
