Israeli authorities have issued a tender to build 3,401 new illegal settler homes in an area known as E1, east of Jerusalem in the occupied West Bank, a Palestinian government body said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission warned that the Israeli move could sever occupied East Jerusalem from its Palestinian surroundings and block the creation of a contiguous Palestinian state.

The E1 area is a strategic corridor in East Jerusalem that Israel plans to use to link the occupied city with nearby illegal settlements, including Maale Adumim, through land confiscation and new construction, a plan Palestinians say would prevent natural Palestinian urban expansion.

Commission head Muayyad Shaaban said the tender by Israel’s Land Authority signals the effective launch of a project that had been formally frozen for nearly three decades due to international pressure, adding that approval procedures for the plan were completed in August 2025.

He said the move aims to fully separate Jerusalem from its Palestinian hinterland, fragment the West Bank and prevent Palestinian urban growth east of Jerusalem, fundamentally altering the city’s geographic and demographic landscape.

According to Shaaban, Israel issued tenders in 2025 for 10,098 settlement units across the occupied West Bank, with more than 7,000 allocated to the Maale Adumim settlement.

‘Political recklessness’