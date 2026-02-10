According to a statement from Baykar Technologies, the life story of the company’s founder Ozdemir Bayraktar, a pioneer of Türkiye’s indigenous unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) programme, has been brought to screen in a new documentary titled “Ozdemir Bayraktar: An AKINCI passed through this world”.

The production was released on Baykar’s YouTube channel and was presented at a special screening at the Ozdemir Bayraktar National Technology Centre attended by figures from the media, arts, sports and business sectors.

Produced for international audiences, the documentary is available with English, Arabic, Russian and Ukrainian subtitles, and additional languages will be added in the future.

It is also set to be broadcast on TRT Belgesel and made available through digital platforms including D-Smart GO, Tabii, TV+ and Tivibu.