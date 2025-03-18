The growing clash between President Donald Trump and the judiciary has taken a major turn as Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts delivered a rare rebuke after Trump called for the impeachment of a federal judge.

"For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," Roberts said in a statement on Tuesday. "The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose."

Trump on Tuesday called for the impeachment of a federal judge who tried to stop the Republican administration from deporting hundreds of alleged Venezuelan gang members via the Alien Enemies Act, a 1798 law last used during World War II.

Trump, in a social media post, referred to Chief US Judge James Boasberg in Washington DC, as "a troublemaker and agitator."

Unlike himself, Trump argued Boasberg did not win all seven battleground states in the 2024 White House election en route to an "OVERWHELMING MANDATE" that the president said was centered on his promise to fight illegal immigration.

"I’m just doing what the VOTERS wanted me to do. This judge, like many of the Crooked Judges’ I am forced to appear before, should be IMPEACHED!!!" Trump said in his post on Truth Social. "WE DON’T WANT VICIOUS, VIOLENT, AND DEMENTED CRIMINALS, MANY OF THEM DERANGED MURDERERS, IN OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!"

Independence of judges

Although rarely executed, Congress has the authority to impeach federal judges through the same process as other federal officials. The House of Representatives can impeach a judge with a simple majority, but votes from two-thirds of the Senate are required to convict the judge and remove them from office. Only 15 federal judges have ever been impeached and only eight have been convicted.

On Tuesday, Rep. Brandon Gill, R-Texas, introduced articles of impeachment against Boasberg, saying Congress "will not tolerate politicised judges unconstitutionally usurping the President’s authority."

The Justice Department has also asked the DC Circuit Court of Appeals to remove Boasberg from the case.

Before the change in administrations, Roberts warned in his December year-end report that the independence of the federal courts is under threat, including from attempts to intimidate judges and possible defiance of court orders.

"Public officials certainly have a right to criticize the work of the judiciary, but they should be mindful that intemperance in their statements when it comes to judges may prompt dangerous reactions by others," wrote Roberts, a George W. Bush appointee who became the 17th chief justice of the United States upon his Senate confirmation in 2005.

What public officials don’t have the right to do, he said, is defy court opinions.