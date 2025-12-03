TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye urges UN members to rally behind Palestine resolution as Gaza nearing 'total collapse'
Ankara’s representative tells the General Assembly that international backing for a two-state solution is growing, but warns that Israeli settlement expansion and violence in the occupied West Bank threaten any political horizon.
Türkiye urges UN members to rally behind Palestine resolution as Gaza nearing 'total collapse'
Türkiye’s Permanent Representative Ahmet Yildiz says Ankara expects “full and faithful implementation” ceasefire in Gaza. / AA Archive
December 3, 2025

Türkiye on Tuesday called on all UN member states to unite behind a General Assembly resolution on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question, warning that Gaza’s humanitarian system has reached the brink of collapse after two years of war.

Addressing the General Assembly, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative Ahmet Yildiz urged governments to vote in favour of the resolution and to “work diligently toward its implementation,” stressing that the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 70,000 amid continued bombardment and the breakdown of critical infrastructure.

“Entire neighbourhoods have been levelled and Gaza’s already fragile infrastructure has been pushed to collapse,” Yildiz said. 

Despite the devastation, he noted “encouraging signs” diplomatically, pointing to growing global support for Palestinian statehood, including a high-level conference on the two-state solution in July, new recognitions of Palestine by 11 countries in September, and the Assembly’s adoption of the New York Declaration.

RelatedTRT World - Israel breaching Gaza ceasefire on fabricated grounds: Erdogan

“Full and faithful implementation of ceasefire”

RECOMMENDED

Yildiz welcomed the current ceasefire and said Türkiye — which has played a mediating role — expects “full and faithful implementation” of Security Council resolution 2803 and the broader peace plan. 

He urged unimpeded humanitarian access, rapid moves toward early reconstruction, and steps to prevent spillover violence into the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and beyond.

He warned that conditions in the occupied West Bank remain “deeply concerning,” citing rising settler violence, expanding Israeli settlements, and repeated violations of the status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif. These, he said, “erode the prospects for any political horizon.”

Yildiz also welcomed the International Court of Justice’s October 22 advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations in the occupied territories, and reiterated Ankara’s position that any lasting peace must be built on a two-state settlement based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.

Türkiye, he added, stands ready to support implementation of the ceasefire and contribute to all “sincere and coordinated efforts” toward a comprehensive political settlement.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
40 more patients evacuated from Gaza via Rafah crossing under strict Israeli restrictions
US military boards 'defiant oil tanker' in Indian Ocean
UK police review complaint against ex-Prince Andrew over data leak to Epstein
India, Greece ink declaration to strengthen defence industrial collaboration
Yemen swears in new cabinet in Riyadh, appoints three women ministers
Gaza committee awaits 'Board of Peace' meeting to confirm funding pledges
Israel’s blatant West Bank move breaches international law, Oslo Accords: experts
US Vice President JD Vance visits Armenia, Azerbaijan to 'advance' peace
Turkish vice president meets Brazil's ambassador, discusses expanding cooperation ahead of COP31
UN rapporteur rebukes Herzog for falsifying history, says Beersheba was Ottoman—not Israeli—in 1917
Afghanistan has created conditions 'similar to or worse than' pre-9/11 attacks: Pakistan
Eritrea rejects Ethiopia's 'fabricated' claims of troops on its soil as tensions resurface
Egypt condemns Israel's moves to deepen annexation in occupied West Bank
Türkiye, seven other nations condemn Israel's measures to tighten control over occupied West Bank
53 migrants, including two babies, dead or missing after boat capsizes off Libya