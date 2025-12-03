Türkiye on Tuesday called on all UN member states to unite behind a General Assembly resolution on the peaceful settlement of the Palestinian question, warning that Gaza’s humanitarian system has reached the brink of collapse after two years of war.
Addressing the General Assembly, Türkiye’s Permanent Representative Ahmet Yildiz urged governments to vote in favour of the resolution and to “work diligently toward its implementation,” stressing that the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 70,000 amid continued bombardment and the breakdown of critical infrastructure.
“Entire neighbourhoods have been levelled and Gaza’s already fragile infrastructure has been pushed to collapse,” Yildiz said.
Despite the devastation, he noted “encouraging signs” diplomatically, pointing to growing global support for Palestinian statehood, including a high-level conference on the two-state solution in July, new recognitions of Palestine by 11 countries in September, and the Assembly’s adoption of the New York Declaration.
“Full and faithful implementation of ceasefire”
Yildiz welcomed the current ceasefire and said Türkiye — which has played a mediating role — expects “full and faithful implementation” of Security Council resolution 2803 and the broader peace plan.
He urged unimpeded humanitarian access, rapid moves toward early reconstruction, and steps to prevent spillover violence into the West Bank, Lebanon, Syria, and beyond.
He warned that conditions in the occupied West Bank remain “deeply concerning,” citing rising settler violence, expanding Israeli settlements, and repeated violations of the status quo at Al-Haram Al-Sharif. These, he said, “erode the prospects for any political horizon.”
Yildiz also welcomed the International Court of Justice’s October 22 advisory opinion on Israel’s obligations in the occupied territories, and reiterated Ankara’s position that any lasting peace must be built on a two-state settlement based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the Palestinian capital.
Türkiye, he added, stands ready to support implementation of the ceasefire and contribute to all “sincere and coordinated efforts” toward a comprehensive political settlement.