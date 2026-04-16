The US Senate has rejected two joint resolutions introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders to block nearly $500 million in proposed US arms sales to Israel.

In a series of votes on Wednesday, the upper chamber disagreed with motions aimed at halting the transfer of bombs and armoured bulldozers to the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By a vote of 40-59, the Senate did not agree to the motion to discharge to prohibit the $295 million sale of armoured bulldozers.

A few Democratic senators, including Rich Blumenthal, Chris Coons, Catherine Cortez Masto, John Fetterman, Kirsten Gillibrand, Jacky Rosen, and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have voted no, joining Republicans to defeat the measure.

A second resolution to block the $151.8 million sale of 1,000-pound bombs has also been rejected.

The US has provided over $21 billion in military aid to Israel since October 2023.

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Shifting Democratic Support

Sanders—an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats—highlighted a significant increase in opposition, noting that while the effort began with only 11 votes, 40 out of 47 Senate Democrats voted to block the bulldozer sales.