Gaza faces a worsening crisis as winter approaches, with vital shelter and supplies blocked by Israel from entering the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees warned on Saturday.

In a statement on X, UNRWA said shelter and winter materials meant for displaced families “are sitting in UNRWA warehouses in Jordan and Egypt, blocked from entry.”

“As winter approaches in Gaza, people are increasingly in need of shelter and warmth,” the agency said, calling for the immediate restoration of humanitarian access.

On Thursday, Israel’s public broadcaster Kan quoted a senior government official as saying that “Israel does not intend to allow UNRWA to return to work in Gaza despite the International Court’s decision” requiring it to do so.

The comment came a day after the International Court of Justice said Palestinians in Gaza “have not received sufficient supplies” of humanitarian aid and ruled that Israel must allow and facilitate the delivery of assistance and stop using starvation as a method of warfare.