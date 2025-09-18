The Turkish defence firm ASELSAN has set up a Steel Dome experience pavilion at the Teknofest Istanbul, allowing visitors to have a simulated experience of how the system works to counter aerial threats.

The five-day premiere tech and aviation event, Teknofest, opened its doors in Istanbul on Wednesday. The festival is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s industry and technology ministry.

Many events are being held within the scope of the festival, from technology competitions to flight shows.

Different elements of the Steel Dome air defence system are also on display.

Using advanced imaging technologies, visitors can see how Steel Dome components protect against threats.

Turkish firm tests TF6000