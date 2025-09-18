TÜRKİYE
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Defence products continue to enthral visitors at one of the largest events showcasing aviation and military products.
The Steel Dome experience area allows visitors to understand how it works. / AA
September 18, 2025

The Turkish defence firm ASELSAN has set up a Steel Dome experience pavilion at the Teknofest Istanbul, allowing visitors to have a simulated experience of how the system works to counter aerial threats.

The five-day premiere tech and aviation event, Teknofest, opened its doors in Istanbul on Wednesday. The festival is organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and Türkiye’s industry and technology ministry.

Many events are being held within the scope of the festival, from technology competitions to flight shows.

Different elements of the Steel Dome air defence system are also on display.

Using advanced imaging technologies, visitors can see how Steel Dome components protect against threats.

Turkish firm tests TF6000

TUSAS Engine Industries (TEI) tested its turbofan engine TF6000, which was designed, developed, and manufactured domestically.

TEI’s head Mahmut Aksit said the engine has been designed for unmanned aerial vehicles such as Türkiye's Anka 3.

He further explained that the engine has an afterburner version, the TF10000, with a thrust level of 10,000 Ibf or higher, and that it will be used for larger aircraft such as Türkiye's Kizilelma.

"Afterburner means a burner at the rear. With the afterburner, we are increasing the power of our TF6000 engine to the 10,000-pound thrust class. This is also roughly equivalent in horsepower," he said.

SOURCE:AA
