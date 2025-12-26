POLITICS
2 min read
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
Abuja confirms joint operation with US after Christmas Day air strikes.
Nigeria signals more strikes likely as Trump hails US air attack as 'Christmas present' to Daesh
US launches airstrike on Daesh militants in Nigeria / Reuters
December 26, 2025

Nigeria has signalled that further military strikes against Daesh-linked terror groups are likely following a Christmas Day air attack carried out jointly with the United States in the country’s north-west.

Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar said the operation was ongoing and stressed that Nigeria had provided intelligence for the strikes, which he described as a joint effort with Washington.

"It is an ongoing thing," Tuggar told Channels TV when asked whether more strikes were expected, adding that "it must be made clear that it is a joint operation, and it is not targeting any religion."

The comments came after US President Donald Trump publicly described the air strikes as a "Christmas present" to Daesh, saying the attack was deliberately timed for symbolic impact.

Trump hails strikes

Trump described US air strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria as a "Christmas present" to the terror group, saying the operation was deliberately timed for Christmas Day.

Speaking on WABC radio, Trump said he had warned Nigerian authorities about the consequences of continued violence, claiming that "tens of thousands of Christians" were being killed in the country.

"I said yesterday, 'Hit them on Christmas Day. It will be a Christmas present'," Trump said.

He said US forces struck Daesh targets "hard" at several locations, describing the group as "terrible" and "butchers."

"They really got hit hard yesterday," he said.

RECOMMENDED

"They got a very bad Christmas present."

RelatedTRT World - Trump announces US strikes against Daesh targets in Nigeria

Wider military operations

In a separate interview with Politico, Trump said the attack had originally been planned for Wednesday but was postponed to Christmas Day to give it what he described as "symbolic" meaning.

"They didn’t think that was coming," he said.

"Every camp got decimated."

Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that the United States carried out strikes against Daesh targets in north-west Nigeria on Thursday.

US Africa Command said the strikes were launched "at the request of Nigerian authorities" in Sokoto State and resulted in the killing of multiple Daesh fighters, according to a statement posted on X.

Nigeria confirmed early Friday that it continues to cooperate with the United States on security matters to counter terrorism and violent extremism.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Cuba halting airline refuelling as US pressure takes toll
China's Xi to visit US 'toward the end of the year:' Trump
Death toll from building collapse in northern Lebanon rises to nine
'Criminal nature:' Palestine slams Israeli decisions to expand occupied West Bank settlements
Nigeria road accident kills at least 30: local officials
Turkish star Alperen Sengun selected for 2026 NBA All-Star team
Epstein case exposes high-level corruption among 'Western elites': Russia
Israel approves more measures to expand settlements in occupied West Bank
Japan PM Takaichi set for landslide win, markets wary
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Bangladesh election tests India’s influence as Beijing moves in