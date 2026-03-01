Eight OPEC+ countries have an agreement in principle to raise oil output by 206,000 barrels per day in April, four sources familiar with OPEC+ thinking said on Sunday ahead of a meeting of the group.

OPEC+ has a history of raising oil output to cushion disruptions but analysts said the group currently has very little spare capacity to meaningfully add to supply, except for its leader Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Riyadh has been raising oil production and exports in recent weeks in preparation for US strikes on Iran, sources have told Reuters.

Oil, gas and other shipments from the Middle East via the Strait of Hormuz have come to a halt since Saturday after shipowners received a warning from Iran saying the area was closed for navigation.

OPEC+ will debate a production hike of 411,000 barrels per day or more at a meeting on Sunday, sources told Reuters, larger than the original expectations of 137,000 bpd.

Oil prices spike