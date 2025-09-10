Right-wing youth activist Charlie Kirk, a major ally of President Donald Trump, has been shot dead at a US university.

Kirk was at Utah Valley University on Wednesday when the incident happened, US networks and local media reported, adding the suspect was in police custody.

Footage posted on social media appeared to depict Kirk sitting under a canopy addressing hundreds of assembled students at Utah Valley University when sounds like a gunshot ring out, Kirk recoils, and students began fleeing en masse.

A separate video taken from close to where Kirk was speaking appeared to show a bullet striking Kirk's neck, followed by a sudden, massive blood loss.

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the suspect was in custody.

"The subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody," Patel said on X. "We will provide updates when able."

Later, Patel said the suspect was released, and the investigation continues.

"The subject in custody has been released after an interrogation by law enforcement," Patel wrote on X. "Our investigation continues and we will continue to release information in interest of transparency.”

President Donald Trump has ordered US flags flown at half-staff through the week to honour Kirk.

"In honour of Charlie Kirk, a truly Great American Patriot, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Sunday evening at 6 PM," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

Former president Joe Biden joined many other US politicians in condemning the fatal shooting of Kirk, calling for a halt to violence.

"There is no place in our country for this kind of violence. It must end now. Jill and I are praying for Charlie Kirk's family and loved ones," Democrat Biden said on social media.

The 31-year-old and staunchly pro-Israel activist personified the pugnacious, populist conservatism that has taken over the Republican Party in the age of President Trump.

Kirk, who has defended Israel's genocide in Gaza, had long focused on energising young conservatives with speaking events like the one at Utah Valley University where the shooting occurred.

He launched his organisation, Turning Point USA, in 2012, targeting younger people and venturing onto liberal-leaning college campuses where many GOP activists were nervous to tread.

A backer of Trump during the president's initial 2016 run, Kirk took Turning Point from one of a constellation of well-funded conservative groups to the center of the right-of-center universe.

Democrats 'stand for everything God hates'

Turning Point's political wing helped run get-out-the-vote for Trump's 2024 campaign, trying to energise disaffected conservatives who rarely vote.